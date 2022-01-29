West Virginia sees increase in calls to Suicide Hotline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has seen a significant increase in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Calls to the hotline in the state rose from 6,543 to 10,691 between 2018 and 2021, despite the suicide rate not showing a corresponding increase. Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, a West Virginia Lifeline service provider, said this may be because people at risk of self-harm can quickly reach a crisis counselor.

Anyone in need can reach the National Suicide Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK, but through the enactment of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, a three-digit phone number, 988, was created to act as the universal number for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline System. The number has been mandated by Congress to be made available nationwide by July 16, 2022.

The line will not only be used those for those experiencing a suicidal crisis, but anyone experiencing mental health distress or crisis can also use it. The increase in accessibility via chat and text, alongside a national marketing campaign, is expected to increase the volume of Lifeline contacts.

“We are heartened to know the changes will make access easier and offer help to many more people who are suffering, but we are concerned our current program will simply not be able to meet such high volume. Without additional staff, help seekers will experience longer waits and eventually reach support out of our state. In suicide prevention, we know that every second counts. And we know that it works best when West Virginians respond to West Virginians,” said Menon.

West Virginians seeking Lifeline help may exceed 30,000 annually according to national hotline administrator Vibrant Emotional Health.

Congress has authorized states to pass user fees on telephone lines to fund 988, the same way that 911 is funded.