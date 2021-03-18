West Virginia to receive more than $2 million in funding for HIV prevention and treatment

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., have announced $2,397,881 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for HIV/AIDS prevention and medical treatment across the state.
“Every West Virginian has felt the impacts of the drug epidemic on our communities, which has caused an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it more difficult for many West Virginians to seek the medical care they need. Unfortunately, we continue to see new cases of HIV rise in our state, which is why this funding is vital to providing more access to medical treatment and prevention programs in affected counties and across West Virginia. Our state still has a long way to go in this fight, and I will continue to do everything I can to help West Virginia overcome the drug epidemic.”Sen. Manchin
“For West Virginians with HIV/AIDS, these grants are critical in helping them get the services they need. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding like this that helps increase the health and quality of life for people across our state.”Sen. Capito