West Virginia to receive more than $2 million in funding for HIV prevention and treatment

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — As Bosnia faces soaring coronavirus infections, pressure has grown on hospitals in the capital of Sarajevo that have struggled with rising numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo on Thursday morning had 181 patients on its COVID-19 ward and 20 more were trying to be admitted. Dozens of other COVID-19 patients were seeking treatment at other Bosnian hospitals and many more were waiting in lines to see doctors at outpatient clinics.