MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Mon Health announced on Thursday that its Intermed Labs was awarded the Top Innovator of 2022 for its work in plastic surgery with prosthetic fingers.

The group was selected among thousands of applicants and then presented “Fingy3D” to a panel in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, Oct. 28. Other finalists from Dartmouth, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Washington University also presented at The Tank: Plastic Surgery Innovation Challenge, but Intermed Labs came out on top, winning $10,000 to further their research.

Fingy3D (Courtesy: Mon Health)

The Fingy3D is a custom 3D printed finger than can be ordered on demand online. It aims to improve access, cost and function for people who have lost fingers or part of their hand. A pilot trial for Fingy3D will start soon.

The win comes as a victory for the lab, but also for the state, said Dr. Tom McClellan, cofounder of Intermed Labs at Mon Health.

“West Virginia has an abundance of bright and innovative young people who have an insatiable work ethic. Intermed Labs at Mon Health has created the startup environment needed for innovators to succeed globally as evidenced by industry leaders visiting Morgantown, using our products, and evaluating our future innovations,” said Dr. McClellan. “I have no doubt that we can build a flourishing MedTech ecosystem within the state.”

Dr. Tom McClellan, third from left, with judges from The Tank: Plastic Surgery Innovation Challenge (Courtesy: Mon Health)

The Fingy3D is available to purchase online.