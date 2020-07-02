Wetzel County Hospital becomes full member of West Virginia University Health System

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. – Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville has officially joined the West Virginia University Health System.

The change took effect July 1.

“We are excited to officially welcome Wetzel County Hospital into the WVU Medicine family and to continue our work serving the people of New Martinsville and the surrounding region,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “During this unprecedented time, it is critically important to ensure that people have access to high quality healthcare in their communities, and we are honored to provide that service in Wetzel County.”

In January, Wetzel County Hospital signed a letter of intent to join the WVU Health System, and a Certificate of Need (CON) application was filed with the West Virginia Health Care Authority. The CON was approved in April. At that time, the WVU Health System signed a long-term lease to assume operation of the hospital, according to a press release.

David Hess, M.D., will continue to serve as the CEO of Wetzel County Hospital, as he has since October 2018, pursuant to WVU Hospitals’ management agreement with Wetzel County Hospital. Dr. Hess will also continue to serve as president and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, according to WVU Medicine.

“We are happy to welcome the WVU Health System into our community. Our area residents look forward to a new era of healthcare that will benefit generations to come,” Lawrence Lemon, president of Wetzel County Commission, said. “We thank WVU for the investment, and we are better for it.”

Established in 1920, Wetzel County Hospital is a 58-bed facility that employs 235 people. It offers a variety of inpatient and outpatient services, including cardiopulmonary, emergency, general surgery, radiology and cardiac rehabilitation, physical, occupational and speech therapy, the release states.