BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — For many, a new year means a new resolution, but actually sticking with that resolution can be tough.

One Forbes poll said that “improved fitness” was one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

Guests at the Bridge Sports Complex were already hard at work Monday trying to reach their fitness goals. Hayden Abraham, a regular at the Bridge, said that the new year presents a fresh page for chasing goals.

“You gotta have incremental goals, just keep yourself accountable month by month. If you reach that goal, then you reach in the next month,” Abraham said.

With that said. here are some tips from experts to help you stick to your New Year’s resolution.

Carlos Alós-Ferrer—a psychology and economics professor from the Swiss-based University of Zurich—has said that if you struggled with last year’s New Year’s resolution, it’s important that you have S.M.A.R.T. goals; S.M.A.R.T stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-related.

Alós-Ferrer said that if you want to make better day-to-day decisions, it’s important to have a visual cue such as running shoes by the door or a book to read by the bed in order to trigger the habit.

James Clear, the author of “Atomic Habits,” also mentions the importance of visual cues. Clear has said that there are four parts of habit.