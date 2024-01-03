CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — January is National Radon Action Month, which means you may have seen billboards like the one shown below telling you to test your home for radon gas. But what is radon? Where does it come from? Why is it dangerous, and what can you do to get rid of it?

Radon awareness billboard on W Pike St. in Clarksburg, W.Va. (WBOY image)

What is radon?

Radon is an odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in indoor spaces. The World Health Organization says that radon gas is formed by the natural decay of uranium, which can be found in very small amounts in most rocks and soils.

It’s important to know that any building can be at risk for high amounts of radon, even buildings without a basement. Radon gas can accumulate in enclosed areas through cracks in a house’s foundation, holes, doors or windows, but there are ways to build houses that are proven to reduce radon levels.

Radon is also present in outdoor spaces, but the CDC says that outdoor radon levels are very low and not considered harmful in most situations.

Why is it dangerous?

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers according to Environmental Protection Agency estimates. However, smokers face an even greater risk of lung cancer if they are also exposed to high radon levels over long periods of time.

West Virginia specifically has high rates of lung cancer according to the American Lung Association’s “State of Lung Cancer” 2023 report. Here are some key findings from that report:

West Virginia has the second-highest rate of new lung cancer cases in the United States at 76.1 cases per 100,000 people, 39% higher than the national average.

West Virginia was one of the worst states for lung cancer survival rate after five years; West Virginia’s five-year survival rate is 22.4%. The national average is 26.6%.

22% of West Virginia adults smoke tobacco according to the report, which is the highest of any state.

Nationally, 1 in 15 homes will have high levels of radon. In Monongalia County, the odds are much higher, with 1 in 5 homes showing high levels of the gas, according to the Monongalia County Health Department.

What can you do about it?

The only way to know if your house has unhealthy amounts of radon is to test for it. West Virginia residents can request a free Radon Test Kit by emailing radon@wv.gov or by calling 304-352-5039.

If you find that your house has high levels of radon, the World Health Organization lists several things you can do to prevent radon buildup: