CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — New Year’s Eve is a time many take to see loved ones and celebrate, but it also carries a higher risk of people getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that drunk driving is more prevalent during the holidays. During the 2020 holiday season, it was reported that there were 209 drunk driving-related fatalities.

It takes the body one hour to process one drink—whether that’s a bottle of beer, a glass of wine, or a shot of liquor.

“A lot of times bartenders or maybe your friends, they may be overpouring,” Tiffany Stanley of AAA said. She also said that it’s important to remember that you might not be completely sure how much alcohol is in a drink.

The NHTSA reports that every day about 37 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes. With the cost of drunk driving so high—in terms of money, injury, and life—Stanley suggested having a designated driver, utilizing public transportation, or using a rideshare app such as Lyft or Uber, which also allows you to request rides in advance.