CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday, April 30 will be the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a day where anyone can dump off their “old, unwanted or no longer needed” prescription drugs to be properly disposed of.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 75 active collection sites in West Virginia registered for Saturday’s event will be helping anyone who is looking for a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing their prescription drugs.

Year-round permanent disposal boxes are available at various pharmacies and police departments and thanks to the DUMP Opioids Act of 2021, there are also public drop boxes at Veterans Administration medical centers. You can contact your local VA health facility for more information.

Current registered sites in WV include:

Braxton:

Braxton County Court House (In front) – 300 Main Street, Sutton

Doddridge:

Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office – 1117 WV RT 18N, West Union

Town of West Union – 178 Court Street, West Union

Harrison:

WV State Police Bridgeport Detachment – 2350 Murphys Run Road, Bridgeport

Walgreens – 505 Rosebud Avenue, Clarksburg

Wal-Mart Eastpointe Shopping Center – 550 Emily Drive, Clarksburg

Clarksburg Police Department – 222 West Main Street, Clarksburg

Marion:

Fairmont Police Department – 500 Quincy Street, Fairmont

Monongalia:

Kroger – 500 Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department – 116 Walnut Street, Morgantown

Mon General Hospital – 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown

Pierpont Landing Pharmacy – 7000 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown

The Village at Heritage Point – 1 Heritage Point Road, Morgantown

A complete listing of W.Va. sites, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), can be found at https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi-pub.pub?_flowExecutionKey=_c0F37205B-071D-BC29-BA9A-3081015002D7_k11943D92-02B0-42EF-F475-D7B7D9F3ACB2.

To locate a permanent box near you, visit www.WVPreventionSolutions.org/resources or www.Help&Hope.org.

A full national listing of registered sites can be viewed on the DEA’s Take Back Day website https://takebackday.dea.gov/.