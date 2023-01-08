CLEVELAND, W.Va. – With the arrival of 2023, there are some important health concerns people need to take care of.

“I encourage everyone to put their health first as a New Year’s resolution,” Marianne Sumego, MD, primary care physician with Cleveland Clinic said. “The good news is that it’s one resolution we can keep simply by scheduling a doctor’s appointment.”

According to Dr. Sumego, there are several routine medical screenings you should be keeping up with.

Getting your cholesterol checked through a simple blood test can help you avoid serious health issues like a heart attack or stroke. Checking blood glucose levels to keep an eye out for the onset of diabetes can lead to lifestyle changes that can prevent or delay the disease. Something as simple as a visit to your doctor can result in a potentially life-saving cancer screening.

“My patients often wait because they want to quit smoking or they want to lose weight before they see me. I stress these are long-standing goals and not good reasons to delay care,” Dr. Sumego said. “Knowing where you’re at when it comes to things like your cholesterol, blood pressure and weight can help drive you to make healthy changes.”

Dr. Sumego also said that you can work with your healthcare provider can help you set set and reach your health goals.