CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s more that goes into CPR than just pressing down on someone’s chest, a distinction that is important to learn in an emergency situation.

“Nine out of ten individuals who have cardiac arrest actually die, and that’s because we can’t get to them fast enough to provide adequate CPR or defibrillator in a timely fashion,” said Tamanna Singh, MD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic.

CPR goes like this:

Make sure the scene is safe and call 911 or send someone for help, if possible.

Next, check the person’s vitals. If they are unresponsive and not breathing it’s time to perform CPR.

Lay the person flat on their back.

Then to initiate CPR, put one hand over the other on the middle of their chest and start pushing down two inches 100 to 120 times per minute.

Research has shown that mouth-to-mouth is no longer a necessary part of CPR.

In some cases, an AED device may be needed, so its is also important to know where to find and how to use one.

“You just turn it on and the device actually tells you exactly what to do, which is basically placing pads onto the person’s chest,” said Dr. Singh. “The device will identify whether the rhythm the patient has is one where an electrical shock is one that can actually revive them or make them responsive again. And if that’s really indeed the case, all you have to do is press a specific button on the device to do so.”

You can find classes for CPR near you by visiting the Red Cross website here.