MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With blood supplies running low, the American Red Cross is adding a few incentives with the help of Warner Bros. Discovery to help bring in more blood donations.

“The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months,” according to a Red Cross release. To mitigate this, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to those who donate blood in the coming weeks in honor of the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench:

July 1-16: Receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice.

July 1-11: Get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

July 12-Aug. 12: Be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

July 17-31: Receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-733-2767. You can also enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To see if you are eligible to donate blood, check out the Red Cross website.

For those looking to do more, Red Cross shelters are looking for volunteers to help, especially those with professional skills as a licensed health care provider. The Red Cross is also looking for new recruits for its Red Cross Disaster Action Team. More information can be found at redcross.org/volunteertoday.