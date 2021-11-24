There’s no point buying expensive soft core colored pencils for young kids who will only use them for coloring or scribbling.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia will reveal a new mural on the wall of the center’s waiting room on Nov. 29.

“The Patient Experience Project is designed to give our patients the ‘home away from home’ feeling by ensuring that the second they step through our doors, they are greeted by a welcoming, compassionate environment,” said Ramsie Monk, Development Director at the center. “Our goal is to have the space completely renovated in the next year with new seating, a patient resource center, and a children’s activity area.”

The Patient Experience Project mural was created by artist and patient, Nichole Westfall. The floral mural contains special meaning in each of its flowers relating to pregnancy, health and strength.

“As an artist, I’ve always struggled with financial stability. Being able to visit the clinic was necessary, and I’m so grateful that I was able to do so without having to choose between medical care or eating…The most important service Women’s Health Center provides is a feeling of safety and respect,” said Westfall.

To support the center’s Patient Experience Project, visit www.womenshealthwv.org/donate.

“With an increasing number of protesters harassing patients outside the center, creating an inviting and welcoming space inside is more important than ever. We want our patients to walk into a calming and peaceful waiting area.” said Katie Quinonez, Executive Director at Women’s Center of West Virginia.