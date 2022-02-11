CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — To raise money and awareness for patient care, WV Caring will be running its 13th Annual “Have a Heart” campaign throughout February for those who wish to show their support of WV Caring Hospice.

Have a Heart is supported by local businesses, individuals and organizations, with all the money raised staying in local communities.

For a small donation, individuals can send a virtual heart to someone through the Virtual Hearts Wall. The recipient will receive an email stating that “a person made a donation for them in a form of a heart.”

Both the donator and the person receiving the email will have their names appear on the “Have a Heart Shout Outs” Virtual Wall on WV Caring’s website home page.

This year’s campaign goal is $5,000 which will go toward patient care for WV Caring, covering local patients who “do not have insurance or the ability to pay for end-of-life services.”

“We hope local businesses will help us to invest in the lives of those who need our care, said Cindy Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs for WV Caring. “The virtual hearts are fun and easy to send at any time or anywhere during this campaign, especially now as we continue to be safe during the continuing pandemic,” said Vice President of Public Affairs and Access, Cynthia Woodyard.

Support for West Virginia Caring’s mission can be given through a sponsorship or allowing customers to donate $1 or more and proudly honor their loved one on a heart displayed in your business. All necessary materials come free of charge and all contributions are tax deductible.

The online virtual campaign can be found on social media and WV Caring’s website.

For more information, those interested can contact Kim Riley at 1-800-350-1161 or email Kim at kriley@wvcaring.org.