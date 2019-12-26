WV fitness is ready for the new year, with new promotions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A new year is coming which means a huge group of people will be wanting to change their health and fitness routines. Some gyms in the local area have started to help make it more encouraging to join.

WV Fitness in Bridgeport, along with other gyms in the area, have started specials to help those wanting to get in shape feel more of a desire to join a gym.

At WV Fitness if you purchase any one or two year plans you get the first month paid for.

Store manager, Nolan Tucci, is also a trainer at the gym and wants as many people to join as possible, because they are dedicated to helping all their members reach their full potential, and accomplish whatever goal they have set for the new year.

The one month free promotion is only valid for any 1 or 2 year plans. They do have month to month plans but it is not a part of the promotion.

With the promotion, there is a week long trial run to see if the gym is a proper fit for personal fitness needs. The trial run will include usage of everything in the facility (child care, pool, hot tub, sauna, and tanning bed usage) except for personal trainers. For specifics about the promotion or the facility you can visit their website or call (304)-842-9117.