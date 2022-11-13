HURRICANE, W.Va. – Health officials are urging older West Virginians to get a higher dose of the flu vaccine this year to help fight off the rise of influenza hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that adults 65 and older get a high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine this season.

According to a report from the West Virginia Immunization Network, older adults are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from the virus. “This is because older adults generally do not have immune systems that are as strong as younger, healthier people.” Because of this, the high-dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines are designed for this age group.

It is important to choose the appropriate flu vaccine for you and to discuss it with a healthcare provider. The right vaccine can depend on your age, health history, allergies and several other factors. Sickness prevention is also important, so it is recommended that people wash their hands frequently, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when they are sick.

To find a flu shot location near you, click here.