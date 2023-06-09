STATEWIDE, W.Va (WBOY) — Over the past week, the smoke from the Canadian wildfires has blown down into the northeastern part of the United States. Due to this, several areas of West Virginia have been stricken by the hazy skies, leaving communities concerned.

Some particular groups affected by the haze include children, elderly adults, asthmatic individuals or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Those experiencing symptoms caused by poor air quality, such as trouble breathing, are advised to remain indoors. Experts also suggest turning on air-conditioning units throughout the house and not indulging in outside activities like sports.

Chad Bundy, Executive Director of the Clarksburg Health Department said, “people who have pre-existing conditions, especially those in heart vascular areas still need to be aware of what’s going on, and if they’re outside they should limit extreme exercise and those type of things that would put pressure on their breathing, and on their cardiovascular system. Just play it safe till this passes over.”

Bundy said that even if the sky does not appear as hazy in several areas, there still could be poor air quality from the wildfires.

Even though the incoming low-pressure system is expected to blow much of the smoky air west towards the great plains, it is still important to stay safe until the air is cleaner again.