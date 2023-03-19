MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) Extension, starting in April, will be offering virtual courses in its Dining with Diabetes series for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes, their family members and their caregivers.

Dining with Diabetes will take place over four consecutive Wednesdays beginning in April, with those who register having to schedule a follow-up class three to four months later. “Participants are expected to attend all classes,” according to WVU Extension.

The course will include information about how to manage diabetes, including nutrition, meal planning and exercise. There will also be educational materials and healthy recipes that participants can take home with them.

“Diabetes is overwhelming physicians in West Virginia, so very few have time to meet with each of their patients and explain the details of this disease and how to manage it,” said Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Family and Community Development agent. “That’s where we come in. We help people learn how diabetes is affecting them and ways to maintain a lifestyle that will help them manage the diagnosis.”

Dining with Diabetes will also hold classes in October and November.

Registration for the four-week program can be done online, although some counties offer in-person classes. You can contact your local WVU Extension office to learn which counties offer in-person courses, or if you have questions about registration.

For more information about Dining with Diabetes, visit extension.wvu.edu/dining-with-diabetes.

To learn more about other WVU Extension programs, visit extension.wvu.edu.