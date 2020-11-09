WVU Hospitals plans to add additional inpatient beds at Fairmont Medical Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals announced on Monday that it plans to add 32 inpatient beds at Fairmont Medical Center, bringing the facility’s total inpatient bed count to 42.

A news release issued on Monday stated that WVU Hospitals filed a letter of intent to file a Certificate of Need (CON) application with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to add the beds at Fairmont Medical Center.

The release stated that WVU Hospitals opened the emergency department and 10 inpatient beds at Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of Ruby Memorial Hospital, on June 30, following the late-March shutdown of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

The release stated that at the time of the June 30 grand opening, the immediate needs were to ensure continued access to healthcare in Marion County and availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the event of a surge of patients in the state.

“Now that the Fairmont operations have stabilized, we have a better understanding of how the Fairmont campus can best serve the needs of the region. We believe that increasing the number of inpatient beds available at Fairmont Medical Center will allow us to best utilize providers to care for higher acuity patients in Fairmont and maximize efficiencies on the campus” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “As an added benefit for the region, we anticipate that the increase in beds could add more than 100 new jobs in the area.”

WVU Hospitals officials said the proposed project includes renovating two additional inpatient units at the hospital.

The release also stated that WVU Hospitals anticipates filing the CON application next week and, if approved, will immediately begin the work necessary to increase capacity at Fairmont Medical Center.