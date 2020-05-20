WVU Hospitals receives approval on Certificate of Need for operations in Fairmont, including ‘Fairmont Gateway Medical Center’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals, Inc., has received Certificate of Need approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority on two projects in Marion County.

The first approval, issued May 6, is to open an emergency department and provide 10 inpatient acute care beds at the existing Fairmont Regional Medical Center facility, as well as provide on-site imaging, including x-ray, ultrasound and computed tomography (CT), and laboratory services, according to a press release. This location, which will be named Fairmont Medical Center, will operate as a campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and be staffed by Ruby-based providers.

The second approval, issued this week, is to build a new hospital near the current WVU Medicine outpatient center off of the Fairmont Gateway Connector, with a projected opening of mid-2022, the release explains. When opened, this new hospital, Fairmont Gateway Medical Center, will be the first phase of WVU Hospitals’ new development at the Fairmont Gateway Connector, providing emergency department services and 25 inpatient acute care beds. Services provided at the existing WVU Medicine Gateway clinic include primary care; obstetrics and gynecology; specialty care, including behavioral medicine, cardiology, digestive diseases, nephrology, orthopedics, podiatry, pulmonary medicine, sleep disorders, surgery and urology; urgent care; and diagnostic services, including lab testing, mammography, ultrasound and x-ray.

“We are grateful for the West Virginia Health Care Authority’s approval of our plans, and we are excited to ensure that the residents of Marion County continue to have access to emergency department and inpatient services close to home,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We appreciate the excitement and anticipation the community has already shown for these projects, and we look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”

Wright, Gov. Jim Justice, and Gordon Gee, WVU president and chair of the WVU Health System Board of Directors, announced the system’s plans for the Fairmont area at a press conference on March 13.