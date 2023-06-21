MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has once again named WVU Medicine Children’s the best children’s hospital in the state.

This is the third consecutive year that it has received the distinction, according to a release from WVU Medicine. The continued top-ranked care comes after major changes for the hospital last year as it moved into a brand new facility.

“Last year was an incredible year for our pediatric care team members,” said Michael Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.H.E., president of West Virginia University Hospitals. He continued, “Now, they have received national recognition for their efforts, and we could not be prouder of them.”

Nationally, WVU Medicine Children’s also ranked in two specialties: Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery (42nd) and Pediatric Urology (35th).

Regionally, WVU Medicine Children’s was ranked the 15th best children’s hospital in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

The U.S. New & World Report analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals across the country for the report. The top ones in the country, according to the list, are: