WVU Medicine offers virtual visits for patients during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine announced in a press release on Tuesday that all of its outpatient clinics are now offering video visits for established patients in an effort to provide timely follow-up care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we want to continue doing everything in our power to limit the spread of COVID-19, we also want to ensure that our patients are still receiving the medical care they need for their other ongoing medical issues,” Judie Charlton, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, said. “These video visits will allow our patients to see their WVU Medicine providers and maintain their plans of care.”

The release stated that WVU Medicine patients who are physically located within West Virginia or Maryland can video chat with a provider via a smartphone or webcam-enabled computer during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday. Patients who are physically located in Pennsylvania, Ohio or other states at the time of treatment should contact their providers regarding availability of video visits due to licensure regulations, according to the release.

WVU Medicine officials said that established patients who are interested in scheduling a video visit should call 855-WVU-CARE or send their providers a direct message through MyWVUChart.

The release stated that WVU Medicine will waive all personal pay fees, including deductible and co-payments, until May 15.

The release stated that through video appointments patients can:

receive an examination, diagnosis, and treatment from a WVU Medicine provider

receive an after-visit summary containing a care plan and any follow-up instructions, including referrals for a specialist visit or diagnostic imaging

have prescriptions recommended by their video provider sent to the pharmacy of their choice

Additionally, the release stated that patients will use their MyWVUChart to participate in the visit. In order to complete the video visit by smartphone or tablet, which WVU Medicine officials said is the preferred method, the MyChart app must be installed prior to the scheduled appointment and the patient must have access to a high-speed internet connection or 3G/4G network, according to the release.

To complete a visit through a computer, patents must ensure their computers have a working web camera, microphone, speakers and a high speed internet connection, the release stated.

Steps on how to complete a video visit can be found here.