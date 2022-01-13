WVU Medicine, Red Cross beg for blood donors during national crisis

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Blood supplies are at a critical low, and WVU Medicine is urging eligible donors to find a nearby blood drive. Earlier this week, the Red Cross declared the nation’s first-ever blood crisis, and officials are begging West Virginians to donate.

According to the American Red Cross, one donation can save up to three lives.

“Blood is a life-saving resource for surgical, trauma, cancer, and other patients,” Michael Edmond, M.D., WVU Medicine chief medical officer, said. “It is a resource that can only be obtained by the selfless act of blood donation. Critically low supply levels like we experience now make it challenging to provide care to those who depend on it.”

You may be eligible to donate blood if you are in good health and feeling well, are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and have not donated blood in the last 56 days.

“Blood donation only takes a few minutes of your time, but it can make an enormous impact on someone’s life,” Dr. Edmond said. “I strongly encourage everyone to donate blood if they are able.”

Donation options near Clarksburg:

Friday, Jan. 21 – Knights of Columbus; appointments are avilable from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. but are filling up quickly. Click here to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Benedum Center in Bridgeport; appointments are avilable from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. but are filling up quickly. Donation will also be available at this location on Feb. 9 and Feb. 23.

Friday, Jan. 28 – Meadowbrooke Mall; appointments are available from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 – United Hospital Center will be hosting at The Bridge in Bridgeport; appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments for the Meadowbrooke Mall and UHC blood drives can be scheduled through this website.

Donation options near Morgantown:

Other locations:

Friday, Jan. 4 – WVUUHS St. Joseph Hospital at the hosptial Event Center in Buckhannon; appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be scheduled here.

Find other blood drive options near you at Vitalant.org or RedCrossBlood.org.