WVU Medicine to defer all elective, non-emergent surgeries and GI procedures until May

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine has announced that at the urging of the U.S. Surgeon General and multiple medical societies, they will be deferring all elective, non-urgent surgeries and gastrointestinal (GI) procedures beginning Thursday, March 18, until Friday, May 15.

A release from WVU Medicine said that the working definition of an “elective surgery or procedure” is on that can be safely deferred until after May 15. The release stated the decision to defer an elective surgery or procedure is at the discretion of the surgeon or proceduralist, who have the final authority to determine if the procedure or surgery is truly elective. The release stated that WVU Medicine will contact patients regarding their scheduled elective procedures and surgeries.

WVU Medicine officials said the decision to defer elective surgeries and procedures comes on the heels on the decision to restrict visitation at all WVU Medicine’s hospitals.

The release stated that according to the CDC, due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world, it is important for families and businesses to remain calm and prepare for potential community spread.

The release also included the following steps that individuals can follow to help prevent contracting COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Lather for at least 20 seconds every time. If no soap is available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough with a tissue or the bend of your elbow.

Use the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.

Avoid contact with sick individuals.

Utilize social distancing when possible.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as your mobile phone.

Stay home if you are sick, unless seeking medical attention.

The release urged any person who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath who currently has an appointment scheduled at a clinic or plans to visit the emergency department or urgent care, to please call ahead. The release also urged those individuals to tell their healthcare professional about any recent travel