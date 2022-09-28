MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Not everyone is invincible against influenza (flu). With flu season nearby, it’s a good idea to receive flu vaccines or flu shots to hopefully avoid getting sick.

One person that received her flu shot Wednesday is Mary Roush. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, maybe you’d know her better as WVU’s Mountaineer mascot.

“It’s very, very important for me to get my flu shot and to stay as healthy as I can be,” Roush said. “I’m in buckskins every single day so it’s really important that I’m healthy and ready to go, like you said, always ready to cheer on the Mountaineers.”

Mary Roush flexes after receiving a flu shot (WBOY Image)

She received her shot in the Cook-Hayman Pharmacy Museum at the Health Sciences Center. September and October are generally when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people receive their flu shots.

If you need to find a place to get your flu shot, you can look it up here. Places like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Kroger generally offer them for free or near free with insurance.

Symptoms of the flu according to the CDC:

Fever* or Feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or Stuffy nose

Muscle or Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.