WVU Mountaineer raises awareness of getting a flu shot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot Colson Glover and his father brought awareness about getting a flu shot.

At the Cook-Hayman Pharmacy Museum in the Robert C. Byrd Health Science Center-North, Glover got a flu shot, stating it was quick and painless. Representatives from the student chapter for the American Pharmacist Association at WVU said that even with COVID-19, getting a flu shot is important. They also wanted people to not forget about the flu as the pandemic continues.

“The COVID vaccine is very important for preventing, contracting it, as well as the more severe disease, as we’ve seen. The ICUs are full of mostly unvaccinated patients, and, as well as hospitals, in general. And so, we don’t want to add to that with more people ending up in the hospital with the flu. So, they’re both important for prevention,” said Dixie Shahan, Operation Immunization co-chair for the American Pharmacist Association student chapter at WVU.

Those representatives of the student chapter said it is safe to receive a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time.

“So, obviously, getting your vaccination for flu is extremely important in order to keep the flu virus at bay and keep us safe and healthy. So, especially during a year like this, obviously, when COVID-19 is bad and kind of keeping the flu at bay, getting that vaccination, as well, is extremely important. That is why I am here today getting my vaccine and showing everyone else they should get there’s, too,” Glover said.

Vaccination for the flu is recommended in the month of October because medical professionals say it will last four to six months through the typical flu season.