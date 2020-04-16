WVU organizations awarded more than $600k as a result of settlement between WV AG’s office, UBS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Foundation and WVU Medicine will receive more than $600k to resolve claims filed in relation to investments made with UBS, according to a press release sent out by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office.

The funds the university will receive are a part of a 40-state settlement resolving allegations against UBS for fraudulent conduct involving manipulation of interest rates, according to the release.

As a result, a total of $600k has been issued to WVU, with $432k going towards the WVU Foundation and $177k going to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, according to Morrisey’s office.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“Word of more than $600,000 for these entities comes as welcome news as organizations far and wide cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Honesty is paramount when investing. Fraud and manipulation of rates and markets cannot be tolerated by any bank or institution.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Both of the WVU organizations were eligible to receive the funds since both had “LIBOR-linked swaps and other financial instruments with UBS,” the release states, and funds will be distributed at a later date.

Morrisey claims that UBS “misrepresented the integrity of the LIBOR benchmark by concealing, misrepresenting and failing to disclose that UBS at times made LIBOR submissions to avoid negative publicity, protect the reputation of the bank and benefit its derivative trading positions,” according to the release.

As a result of the alleged acts, UBS made “millions in unjust gains” by allowing government and nonprofit organizations to enter into “swaps and other financial instruments with UBS without knowing that UBS and other LIBOR-setting banks were manipulating their LIBOR submissions,” Morrisey’s office states.