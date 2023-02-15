MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University announced in a release on Monday that it is planning to launch a new Respiratory Therapy bachelor’s degree program, a field that WVU says the state of West Virginia has an increasingly high demand for.

Mehall serves as the program’s founding director (Courtesy WVU)

“This program is vital and meets our University’s land-grant mission to serve our state while producing compassionate and competent professionals who are equipped to be a critical part of the overall healthcare team,” said the founding director of the program, Michael Mehall.

WVU said that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates employment of respiratory therapists will grow by 14% within the next 10 years and that this new program’s goal is to give students more career options while growing critical respiratory services in West Virginia at the same time.

Program director Michael Mehall said that they plan on enrolling 16 students into the program in the 2024 fall semester with the potential to expand the number of enrolled students in the future. This will be the only program of its kind in the northern part of the state and students will work side-by-side with WVU Medicine providers during their training.

“This is a perfect career track for those seeking opportunity in a medical profession with versatility,” Mehall said. “The program will provide students with an excellent educational foundation offering advanced practice facilities, renowned clinical partners and experienced faculty.”

However, WVU’s Respiratory Therapy Program has yet to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC). While students may apply for the respiratory therapy program, enrollment still depends on if CoARC grants Provisional Accreditation.

If you want to learn more about WVU’s planned respiratory therapy program, you can read the full release here.