WVU receiving federal funding for stroke research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University health and policy experts oppose the Trump administration's decision to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The administration recently informed the U.S. Congress and United Nations of its decision, citing what it perceived as the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Plein, a WVU Eberly Family Professor for Outstanding Public Service, said some of the criticisms of the WHO are fair, especially now that the pandemic has exposed some of its weaknesses. However, Plein added that leaving the global organization is not the solution.