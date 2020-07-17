WVU receiving federal funding for youth tobacco study

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $840,973 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The funding will support mental health and substance use services in Parkersburg and Huntington and a West Virginia University study on youth tobacco use, according to a press release.

“The opioid epidemic has affected every West Virginian. Everyone has a neighbor, family member, or friend who has dealt with substance use disorder and the effects of this epidemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even harder for many people to manage their substance use disorder, creating difficult situations for many of our community members. This funding will help provide mental health and substance use services for West Virginians who need help. It will also provide important funding to study youth tobacco use in West Virginia. While the pandemic has taken over many people’s lives, we must remember the epidemic we’ve been fighting for years is still affecting many West Virginians lives as well. I will keep fighting for West Virginia to receive the support we need to help our fellow West Virginians manage their substance use disorder and get the help they need.” Sen. Manchin

“The addiction and substance abuse crisis has touched everyone in West Virginia. We have all felt the pain that drugs have left in our state, our communities, and our families. Federal funding like this plays an important role in contributing to the fight to end the drug epidemic, which is why making these funds available has been one of my top priorities as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. This funding will support innovative approaches to curbing substance abuse in our communities and provide the resources professionals back home need to do this important work effectively. Additionally, support will be given to examine teen vaping and smoking, as West Virginia falls into a higher range of adolescent tobacco use. Successfully tackling this crisis will require all hands on deck, and I will continue to stand as a partner for all the brave West Virginians on the front lines of the opioid crisis.” Sen. Capito

Individual awards are listed below: