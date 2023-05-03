MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Researchers at West Virginia University have recently uncovered “critical data” related to the use of bariatric surgery as a treatment method for those diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), per a release from WVUToday.

Bariatric surgery is typically associated with treating cardiovascular disease and patients who are obese. The research team at WVU sought to explore whether this same process could be used to help treat patients with NAFLD as well. Their study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open and can be read here.

“NAFLD is one of the most common causes of liver disease in the United States,” Dr. Shailendra Singh, Associate Professor and Director of Bariatric Endoscopy at the WVU School of Medicine said. “The global prevalence of NAFLD has reached 25% and is projected to be more than 33% by 2030. NAFLD is closely associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome, and it can lead to various complications, such as liver cirrhosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.”

NAFLD, as the name implies, is a buildup of fat in a patient’s liver that is not due to heavy alcohol use. The cause for the disease is currently unknown, but researchers have said that it is more common in those who are obese, have type 2 diabetes, have high blood pressure or have high levels of fats in their blood.

According to WVUToday, no medications to treat NAFLD have been approved, and lifestyle changes similar to weight loss are the primary source of treatment. With this new data, Dr. Singh’s research points toward bariatric surgery being a potential solution.

“Obesity is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease, one of the leading worldwide mortality causes,” Singh said. “Bariatric surgery is an effective weight-loss intervention in patients with obesity.”

Dr. Shailendra Singh led the study which took into account thousands of NAFLD patients to determine alternative treatment for the disease, which is currently seeing an upsurge in cases and contributes to multiple other illnesses according to WVUToday.

The study included 9,374 adult patients with NAFLD and obesity, classified as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 or greater. The patients were divided into two equal groups, those who underwent bariatric surgery and a control group. The study found that those who underwent bariatric surgery were found to have significantly lower risks of major adverse cardiovascular events and death compared to the control group.

“The multifaceted nature of NAFLD with varying coexisting complications makes its treatment complex,” Singh said. “We hope that our study findings will lead to increased awareness of the benefits of bariatric surgery and its role in the management of patients with NAFLD and obesity.”