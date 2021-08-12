Healthcare Hero: Monongahela Valley Associations nursing team

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With a small staff of 20 nurses, the Monongahela Valley Association relies on a team effort to keep West Virginians healthy.

“The expectation is that we all pitch in, and people just step up they know that we’re here to help the community,” MVA Director of Nursing, Susan Konya said.

The staff has been at the forefront of the pandemic just like other health care officials across the county. But at MVA, the nurses are able to handle anything that’s thrown at them. The health center started testing staff and patients for COVID-19 early into the pandemic. They were even some of the first to offer the vaccine back in December.

Konya praises the housekeeping staff who are responsible for cleaning the rooms of patients during those challenging times. She said if it weren’t for them, they certainly would have more exposure.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“At MVA, I’m very lucky that we’ve not had any clinician with a positive case,” Konya said. “No one has contracted through our contract tracing her at MVA so that tells me we are doing something right here. Our goal here is to, keep our patients safe, keep our staff and their families safe and keep the community safe. So, it’s extremely important of a daily basis that the staff practice good infection control principles.”

MVA continues to distribute vaccines to anyone who wants them by any means necessary. They’ve traveled to homes to give homebound patients vaccinations, to coal mines and they’ve held vaccine clinics for the homeless. They even traveled into the rural areas of Marion County, giving out as many vaccines as they could.

All these selfless efforts were performed to ensure the community is safe.

“They are all heroes because they are all doing their part in keeping everybody safe because it’s not one person’s job; it takes everybody,” Konya said.

MVA is still offering vaccines by appointment or walk-in.

“I really want to thank the board of directors, Nancy, our CEO and Kevin, our COO because without them we would not be successful,” Konya said. “Anything that I’ve gone to them and asked for they have without a doubt been right there approving it and purchasing things, and this is a big financial burden for small clinics. So, they have been right there without any hesitations.”