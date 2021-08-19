Healthcare Hero: Troy Krupica, MD.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This week’s healthcare hero is Troy Krupica, MD.

Krupica is the Section Chief for Hospital Medicine at West Virginia University and the Medical Director for two Stonerise nursing homes.

Troy Krupica, MD

At WVU he oversees the largest section of medicine, taking care of around 200 patients a day. At the nursing homes, he works as the primary care physician for nearly 200 elderly people.

The West Virginia native said he loves the opportunities the state has given him. Some of his inspiration to go into health care stemmed from his parents who taught him and his brother to try to do anything they could to help others.

During the peak of the pandemic, his group provided the highest level of care outside of the ICU for COVID patients at WVU. He also had to work through COVID outbreaks in each of the nursing homes that he helps.

Krupica said seeing the breakdown of the health care system during the pandemic made him want to help to do his part.

“It was tiring and exhausting at times, but I do think a lot of other people who had Covid and worked on the front lines had it much harder than me so I can’t spend any time feeling sorry for myself,” Krupica said. “From my standpoint, I just try to come to work and do my job and see if I can help as many people as possible. The real heroes invented the vaccines and the nurses that are there on the floor so I don’t consider myself a hero I consider myself a physician that needs to come to work and do my job as best I can.”

Krupica also added that he wants to encourage everyone to go and get the covid vaccine.