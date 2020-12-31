Healthcare Heroes: Mon Health Medical Center overnight nurses on New Year’s Eve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This week’s healthcare hero is more of a dedication to all the nurses who have to work through the countdown to the year 2021.

The Mon Health Medical Center, Family Birth Center considers working over the holidays a gift, because they get to bring life into the world, and especially on New Year’s Eve, it adds more excitement.

“You with your work family, and a lot of times we’ll bring in food, and we’ll pop a little bit of sparkling juice at midnight. We do our best to try to enjoy it. The excitement, especially on New Year’s, when we’re waiting for the New Year’s baby, that adds a whole other element of fun to it for sure.” Manger of Family Birth Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Abby Butler

Nurses all over the country will also be working through the night, but those at Mon Health said the ability to bring new life, is almost like giving a fresh start to a family everyday.

“This year has been so difficult on a lot of people, they are ready to flip the page and start over. I think that’s what New Year’s, a lot of the time, provides to people. Even though some of us won’t be at home, we get to spend it with people we consider family and it’s just as special,” said Butler.

Mon Health Medical Center could potentially have two New Year’s babies coming in 2021. The 12 News Team will be following up on New Year’s Day to see exactly when those families had their babies, and if they were the first of the new year, or last of 2020. We will give you more details Friday evening.