FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthy Grandfamilies in Marion County held their spring resource fair on Tuesday at South Ridge Church in collaboration with the Marion County Board of Education and the county family services.

Organizers said in the fall that they offer grandparents raising their grandchildren education sessions focusing on different topics such as health and nutrition, navigating the school system, and many others. Those organizers added that through that they are able to determine the needs of the families and pull vendors together for their Spring resource fair.

“These families are out in a situation where they may have raised their children years ago, things have changed, they don’t know how to access things the way they did when their kids were growing up. So, it is just very important that they are able to reach out to our vendors and get the information and then know who to contact for that help,” Deb Spears, Healthy Grandfamilies facilitator said.

Representatives of the Marion County Healthy Grandfamilies said that they provide social work, counseling, education sessions, resource fairs, and support group sessions to name a few for those grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“Reach out, because we want to help everyone that we can reach. And our contact information, reaching out to the board of education is where I am located. So, they can reach me there at Marion County BOE, number 304-367-2100, and just ask for me,” Tricia Maxwell, the Attendance Director for Marion County Schools and Healthy Grandfamilies Coordinator for the county said.

Healthy Grandfamilies is a statewide program that is offered through West Virginia State University Extension Services.