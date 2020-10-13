Healthy Harrison combats obesity with friendly competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local non-profit organization is developing a way to help establish healthy habits in Harrison County.

Healthy Harrison has put together a community challenge called The Healthy Games. The games are a part of a strategy where five different neighborhoods in Harrison County are working to come up with ways to promote healthy food habits.

Bridgeport, Downtown Clarksburg, North View, Nutter Fort, and Shinnston are all participating. Healthy Harrison Executive Director John Paul Nardelli stated he thinks everyone is focused on driving participation.

“What we’ve seen time and time again is a number of health initiatives pop up, but at the end of the day, people aren’t actively engaging and maintaining,” Nardelli explained. “You know a healthy set of habits over a long course and period of time. Then, you don’t see the type of impact that you would hope for.”

Nardelli explained that West Virginia is tied in the first place for having the highest obesity rate in the country at 39.5%, and Harrison County is ranked 31 in the county ranked list.

Nardelli also stated people can support one of the five teams by giving an email and telling Healthy Harrison that they want a certain community to win.

The winning community will be announced on Thursday, October 12, 2020, and will be awarded $50,000 in cash to conduct their campaign. For more information on Healthy Harrison or how to get involved, check out their website.