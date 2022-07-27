CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced its 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year.

The honor recognized by the department of education shows the commitment and dedication of staff in the public school system who go above and beyond.

The 10 finalists up to win the 2022-2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year:

Michelle Clark Special Education Aide Harrisville Elementary School, Ritchie County Susan Clark Receptionist Warm Springs Middle School, Morgan County Jeff Coleman Head of Maintenance John Marshall High School, Marshall County Marketta Crum Secretary Beale Elementary School, Mason County Wendy Dodson Secretary Jefferson County Schools, Jefferson County Melissa Fuller Preschool Aide Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, Wyoming County Jessica Grose Special Education Aide Hodgesville Elementary School, Upshur County Glenna Johnston Kindergarten Aide Peterson-Central Elementary School, Lewis County Kaare Mejias Finance Secretary Martinsburg North Middle School, Berkeley County Hannah Rexrode School Bus Operator Mineral County Schools, Mineral County 2022-2023 West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Finalists

Glenna Johnston is a kindergarten aide at Peterson-Central Elementary School in Lewis County, and she is one of the ten finalists for this year’s personnel of the year award.

“It’s very overwhelming, I’m very pleased, I am very appreciative of the support that I have gotten from the community, and my school and my family, and I just… I love kids, I love being around kids, and I just, if I can do something to help them do better then I would like to be able to do that,” Johnston said.

Jessica Grose is a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, and Grose is also a finalist for the award. She has been in the public school system for more than a decade and told 12 News why she’s stayed so long.

“I love the students… it is my passion. The students are the reason why I go to school every day, I’m a special education aide so I have just one student, but every student in my school at Hodgesville are my kids, and they will come to me anytime, for anything, if they need a little pair of socks or anything, they know that Mrs. Jess is there for them,” Grose said.

The personnel of the year, along with the teacher of the year, will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 13 at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

“These unsung heroes, with their compassion and determination, exemplify the ideal caring adults working to support our students. They truly enrich the lives of our children every day they step into their duties,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said.

More information about the personnel of the year award can be found on the WVDE’s website.