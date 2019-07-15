Help fix the restrooms in the Homestead Community Center

DAILEY, W.Va. – The Tygart Valley Homestead Association is seeking donations for the Homestead Community Center restrooms.

The main priority on the list of renovations is getting the restrooms up to modern standards. Some of the fixtures are still in place when the building was opened 80 years ago.

Repairing the bathrooms isn’t an option because the fixtures are so outdated that the parts are no longer available.

A GoFundMe was set up by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, where all proceeds will go to the Homestead Association. The goal is to raise $5,000 for the new restrooms.

The TVHA and the Preservation Alliance have made a lot of progress in the building, but there is still a lot of work still needs to be done.

The Homestead Association wants to replace the gym and cafeteria floor. There is also hope to fix the classrooms on the second floor to rent out more rooms for events.

When the center was cleared to be opened for public use, the Association started to rent the classrooms and gym for parties, events and “Open Gym” opportunities every Saturday for local children to play basketball.

What once used to be known as the Homestead Elementary School, is now being used to give back and get the community involved.