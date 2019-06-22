Helvetia hosts annual “Follow Your Bliss Music Festival”

HELVETIA, W.Va. – The seventh annual “Follow Your Bliss Music Festival” kicked off Friday in Helvetia and was started in 2012 in remembrance of one beloved community member.

Helvetia is a small village that was originally settled by the Swiss in 1869, where music and community have deep roots. Phil McaAvoy stated the festival is a way to remember his father and showcase the community in remembering the legacy of McaAvoy. The festival offered food vendors and a beer garden for attendees.

“The community is pretty small itself. So, on a normal day were about 59 people, so I guess the special part for us is that we get to see people that we have not seen most of the year,” said Phil McaAvoy, founder of “Follow Your Bliss Musical Festival.”

The music festival is a three-day event with open mic night on Saturday and has plenty of family fun for everyone to enjoy. Festivities will wrap up on Sunday, June 23.