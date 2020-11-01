Heritage Christian School holds annual Little Lamb Closet despite COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The annual Little Lambs Closet sale at Heritage Christian School was open for business on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The school has been holding this consignment sale every year for over 20 years. The sale benefits the community, nonprofits in the area, and the school. Individuals were allowed to donate slightly used items to price and sell. 70% of each item sold goes back to the seller, and the remaining 30% goes to the school to distribute to nonprofits in the area.

Committee member Dana Gladysz said this tradition is one the school cherishes a lot, and they were thrilled they could still hold it for the community despite COVID-19.

“The young families who are selling their gently used items are winning. The young families who are purchasing the gently used items are winning, and then the nonprofits who benefit from it win,” said Gladysz. “It’s definitely a win-win-win, and of course like I said, we use usually write out 3 checks to non profits in the area, which is awesome for those places.”

Little Lambs Closet was condensed this year due to the coronavirus, so it was only open on Saturday. All items left from the sale will be potentially donated to nonprofits in the area to be handed out during the holiday season.