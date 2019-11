MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown and surrounding areas are experiencing high volumes of power outages due to the strong winds in the area.

Stoplight in Morgantown without power

According to the First Energy Corporation website, more than 1,800 customers in the Morgantown area are without power at this time.

Crews have been dispatched but there is no word yet on when power will be restored in the area.

