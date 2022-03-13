CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Morgantown girls basketball head coach Jason White ends his storied coaching career with a AAAA state runner up finish against the defending state champions, Huntington.

The Highlanders led through the first quarter 10-6.

Morgantown climbed back to take the lead in the second by holding the Highlanders to a single field goal and led 15-14 into the locker room.

Huntington took back the lead in the third as the two top teams in the state entered the fourth quarter 29-23 Highlanders with the slight advantage.

Morgantown never stopped battling, but Huntington led 35-31 with just under two minutes to play.

Lily Jordan hit a jumper to bering the Mohigans within three points with under a minute on the clock then Sofia Wassick’s layup made it a two point game with 32.1 left on the clock.

The Highlanders never increased their lead to double-figures throughout the game and hit necessary free throws down the stretch as they finish on top 41-36.

Dionna Gray led Huntington with 15 points, future Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball player Imani Hickman added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan led the Mohigans with 10 points and 11 rebounds.