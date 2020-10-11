Hinesville neighbors with opposing political views share message of unity on Facebook

HINESVILLE Ga. (WSAV) – Neighbors in Hinesville are taking to social media to spread a message of unity, despite their opposing political beliefs.

Patrick Underwood and Frank Scozzafva have lived in the same town and have known each other for over 30 years.

While Patrick supports Biden and Frank supports Trump, there is one thing they can both agree to vote on — respect.

When the pair caught up in town, Patrick decided to take a picture with Frank as they both sported signs of the presidential candidates they are voting for in the upcoming election.

Patrick posted the picture to Facebook with the caption: “I tell people just because we have a difference of opinion doesn’t mean we can’t stay friends. Frank been my friend since 1990. You vote for who you think can make a difference.”

“We took a picture where he held his Trump, I held my Biden,” Patrick said. “Just because of who we vote for doesn’t mean we’re bad people. I said, ‘You know Frank, you’re a good guy. I don’t care that you support Trump.'”

Since the picture was posted, people from all political spectrums have chimed in to encourage more Americans to have this outlook and to treat others with respect, no matter their opinion or who they’re voting for.

Patrick says with everything going on in the world, the last thing we need is a divided country.

“I just thought about it and I said, ‘Man, we need to come together as a country cause there is a lot of stuff going on right now.'”

“You have this problem of Trump’s not gonna get in, Biden is gonna get in. But essentially, whoever wins, wins, and then we move on,” Frank added.

According to Frank, it all comes down to one message: “We’re gonna be friends no matter who wins.”