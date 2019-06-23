Historical Society holds annual meeting

http://www.harrisoncowvhistoricalsociety.org/

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Harrison County West Virginia Historical Society held its annual meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Current and potential new members met at the Stealey Goff House to discuss progress the group has made over the past year and its plans for the future.

Society members want to encourage the community to visit and gather information they can use for their own personal projects.

“We feel that it’s good for our community to know that we are actively wanting our materials, for them to come and research. This is why we collect all these things is so that if they want to do family history, if they’re doing research, if our local students are doing social studies projects on local history-they can come to the historical society and look at these materials,” said executive director Crystal Wimer.

For more on the Historical Society’s upcoming events, visit http://www.harrisoncowvhistoricalsociety.org/.