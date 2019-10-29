Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Hocus Pocus is West Virginia’s favorite Halloween kids movie

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a – Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start binge-watching your favorite Halloween movies with your little ones.

Frontier released a report by rounding up the top-searched scary movies for kids to stream this Halloween.

People in West Virginia can’t resist Bette Midler’s “I Put a Spell on You,” in Hocus Pocus, which allows the Sanderson Sisters to continue to live on and restore their youth and vitality.

Part of the movie’s dominance has to do with simple nostalgia. Many of us can say that we grew up watching it every single Halloween. Hocus Pocus taps into a relatable childhood feel by having children and teenagers save the day.

If you’re looking for a movie that won’t send your kids to bed with nightmares, Hocus Pocus can set up the Halloween mood for the entire family.

