Holiday Inn-Morgantown partners with Mon Health to house out-of-area patient families

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health and the Holiday Inn-Morgantown are teaming up to help the thousands of patients who travel to Morgantown each year to receive the nationally recognized medical care offered at Mon Health Medical Center.

In order to make patients and their families more comfortable during their stays at Mon Health, the hospital has negotiated to have a dedicated number of rooms with affordable rates at the hotel, which is right near by. This is according to the hospital system’s Executive Director of Philanthropy, Luella Gunter, who said since starting in early November, the new program has helped to house about 20 patients. Gunter said a lot of the time patients want to travel for medical care but can’t because of the lodging barrier that hopefully has been lowered.

Luella Gunter

It is stressful enough just to have to come to a hospital to be treated, to have to go through surgery or chemotherapy or radiation. When you can take that added layer of stress of ‘where I’m going to stay, where’s my family going to be, are they going to be near me, are they going to be able to see me’; and or the patient themselves to have that ability to be right there, close to the hospital, if anything would happen or if they would need care. I mean to take that stress away from them, that’s the rewarding part. Luella Gunter – Executive Director of Philanthropy

Kristina Adrian, executive director of marketing and communications for Mon Health, echoed Gunter’s sentiment about the new program’s ability to be especially helpful to patients and their families who travel to Morgantown from out of town.

“As a strong and vital healthcare provider located in North Central West Virginia, we serve patients across our state as well as neighboring states in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio,” Adrian said. “This program continues our mission to enhance the health of our communities, one patient at a time and we are proud to provide access and accommodations to those who need it most.”

Mon Health Medical Center

This partnership is only the first step. Long term, Mon Health is looking to create a facility or space that is similar to a Rosenbaum or Ronald McDonald House, Gunter said. Both locations provide subsidized accommodations for patients and their families.

Gunter said there has been such an influx of patients from out of town, so it would be highly beneficial for patients if Mon Health were to invest in creating such a space.

Holiday Inn-Morgantown

“Rosenbaum House and Ronald McDonald House, thank goodness we have that in our community, they stay full at all times with families and patients in need,” Gunter said. “We felt like that would be a nice way to augment the community hospital of Mon Health to our community and what we can provide to our patients. This is an interim step as we work toward funding opportunities to be able to build our own Mon Health family-style home. for patients and families.”

In the meantime, this preliminary step will help dozens if not hundreds of patients between now and April 1, 2021, when it expires.

“When a serious illness or injury strikes, staying close to family is important,” Jeff Albrecht, owner and operator of the Holiday Inn, said in a Mon Health release. “Not having a place to stay adds stress to families who are already coping with sometimes life-threatening changes and we are happy to offer support however we can.”