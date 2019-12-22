Holiday market hopes to help people buy presents for loved ones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Clinton District Fire Department hosted a holiday vendors sale.

The one-stop-shop holiday shop featured goat milk products, jewelry, and sporting goods. It was the first year the event has been organized and it is meant to help shoppers buy gifts for their loved ones.

One vendor, Elva Lamont, who sold products made from her more than 40 dairy goats had items like lotion and soap.

“Today I am trying to promote the dairy goat and I do that by selling goat milk and lotion and I’ve been doing it for 45 years to help support my goats and also to support my goat club, which is West Virginia Goat Club,” Lamont said.

Some of the goat milk products Lamont had for sale

Lamont is a strong believer in the power of goat milk. She said her son was diagnosed with leukemia almost 50 years ago and that she believes goat milk influenced his recovery.

“They told me he couldn’t eat nothing,” Lamont said. “So my aunt told me to get the goat and start making the cheese and milk so I did and made the butter and everything. Out of a hundred kids, he was the only one that made it from that protocol and that’s because I believe because he was on a goat based diet.”