Holliday named C-USA Coach of the Year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Marshall University Head Football Coach Doc Holliday has been named the Conference USA Coach of the Year.

According to C-USA, the Coach of the Year and other awards are voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Holliday has led the Herd to a 7-2 season, finishing 4-1 in conference play. Throughout his career at Marshall, he has taken the Herd to eight bowl games.

Holliday also received the Coach of the Year award in 2014, and is now the fifth coach in conference history to win the award multiple times.

𝑪𝑶𝑨𝑪𝑯 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝒀𝑬𝑨𝑹



Congratulations to @HerdFB’s Doc Holliday on being named the 2020 #CUSAFB 🏈 Coach of the Year as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches!#TheCUSAWay | https://t.co/Uf6zNCigix pic.twitter.com/NbMOOyPKI6 — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) December 22, 2020

Coach of the Year isn’t the only title the members of the Thundering Herd earned this year. According to C-USA Marshall Quarterback Grant Wells was chosen for Freshman of the Year and Senior Linebacker Tavante Beckett was chosen for Defensive Player of the Year.

C-USA officials say this is the fourth in nine years a player from the Thundering Herd has been named Freshman of the year. Wells was named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week three times in the 2020 season. He completed 61% of his passes, according to the league, with 1,877 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns.

𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑯𝑴𝑨𝑵 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝒀𝑬𝑨𝑹



Congratulations to @HerdFB’s Grant Wells on being named the 2020 #CUSAFB 🏈 Freshman of the Year as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches!#TheCUSAWay | https://t.co/0YoUPb9xsS pic.twitter.com/voYEwhETcA — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) December 22, 2020

Beckett was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week twice this season. C-USA says Beckett has averaged 9.6 tackles per game and leads the nation with four fumble recoveries. Following the Herd’s win over Appalachian State this year, he was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.