Home Instead Senior Care launches a free program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local senior care company has launched a free program to encourage families to spend more time with seniors at the dinner table.

Home Instead Senior Care “Companionship Diet” program offers resources like recipes seniors can be involved in.

Morgantown General Manager Monica Everly said they have done the research in this area, and in their findings, seniors have stated they wish they ate more meals with their families.

“Seniors who eat most of their meals alone are twice as lonely as seniors who eat most of their meals with others,” said Everly.

Everly continued to state that one of the things they’ve seen through this research is loneliness impacts nutrition. She also stated that people can even face time or zoom call their loved ones to help.

To learn more information about the companionship diet you can check out the Home Instead website.