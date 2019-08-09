Homes for Harrison hosts annual summer program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Homes for Harrison just hosted its 3rd annual summer outreach program.

The program helps find resources for homeless people in the area, including housing and treatments for addiction.

Homes for Harrison members said it’s important to them to do what they can to help those who do not have a place to live.

“We all need shelter. No one should be without a home. There should be no way that somebody should be living under the bridge or in abandoned houses or out in the woods. We should all have shelter,” said Homes for Harrison executive director Mendi Scott.

Homes for Harrison will also be hosting a block party on August 15 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the grassy area across from the Clarksburg Mission.