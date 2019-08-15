Homes for Harrison hosts block party for those without a place to stay

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A homeless outreach organization held an event Thursday to help give those without a place to stay some support.

Homes for Harrison hosted a “Block Party Bash” in Glen Elk to provide the homeless a connection with resources and service providers.

Seventeen different local agencies were outside the Clarksburg Mission, with the goal of fighting homelessness in the community on an individual level.

“I just hope that you see that there are people out here that are trying to help themselves,” Mendi Scott said. “And as long as we offer them a little push and put them in the right direction, maybe we can change some lives.”

Homes for Harrison representatives said that its next initiative is a fall fundraiser and point-in-time check during the winter.